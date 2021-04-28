Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of POAHY opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

