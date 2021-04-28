KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to Outperform at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

