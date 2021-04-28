FujiCoin (FJC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $53.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,032.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.98 or 0.04906120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00467956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $891.15 or 0.01619310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00795334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00518947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.12 or 0.00427234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004250 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,417,851,469 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

