Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,343.57.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,156.89 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

