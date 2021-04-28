Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.