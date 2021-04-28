F3Logic LLC Buys Shares of 2,298 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.