Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.90 and last traded at $161.90. Approximately 2,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 186,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

