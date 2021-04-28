Arden Trust Co Makes New $280,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,577 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 88,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 173,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 89,347 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

