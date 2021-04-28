Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

