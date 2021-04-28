Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 7,533.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Methes Energies International stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Methes Energies International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

