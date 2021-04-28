Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 7,533.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Methes Energies International stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Methes Energies International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Methes Energies International
