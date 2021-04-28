Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 16,250.0% in April

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 16,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
About Orvana Minerals
