Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 16,250.0% in April

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 16,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

