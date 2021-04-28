Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,635.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,250.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,395.05.

GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,902.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

