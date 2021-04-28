Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

