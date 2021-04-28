Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 5,016.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
EGIEY stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
