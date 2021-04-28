Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 5,016.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EGIEY stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.