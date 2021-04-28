20,500 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

