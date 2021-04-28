6 Meridian Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $148.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

