Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $12,464,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,687,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of GWPH opened at $218.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $219.18.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.