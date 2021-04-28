Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

