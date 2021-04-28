Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

