Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

