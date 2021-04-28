Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $33,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $212.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $172.66 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

