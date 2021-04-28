SOL Capital Management CO Sells 270 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 69,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 200,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

