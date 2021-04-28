New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cerner worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cerner by 696.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.