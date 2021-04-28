New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 105,387 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,387 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $33,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

