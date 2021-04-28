IBM Retirement Fund Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Okta stock opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

