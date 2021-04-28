Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

