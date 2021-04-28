Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

