Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $58,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

