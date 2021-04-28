Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $55,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 245.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

