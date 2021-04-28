Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $52,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

IQV opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

