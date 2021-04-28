DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of DexCom worth $47,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $421.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

