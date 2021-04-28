Strs Ohio Sells 12,377 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $53,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

