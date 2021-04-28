$2.03 EPS Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

KMB stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

