Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

