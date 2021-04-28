Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.35

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.