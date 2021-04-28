National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.62

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 3593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

