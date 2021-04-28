Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

