General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.19

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.
General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
