General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.19

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in General American Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

