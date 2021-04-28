Barings Corporate Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

