Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.62. Approximately 5,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 180,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

