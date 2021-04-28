Star Group, L.P. (SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 11th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Star Group has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Star Group has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $442.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.32 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

