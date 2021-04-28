Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,328 ($43.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,443.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,089.63.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

