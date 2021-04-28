AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,530 ($98.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,250.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,595.32. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £98.85 billion and a PE ratio of 42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.60%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

