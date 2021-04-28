Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $336.58

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $336.58 and last traded at $335.50, with a volume of 2648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,525,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

