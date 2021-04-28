Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $336.58

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $336.58 and last traded at $335.50, with a volume of 2648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.34.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,525,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
