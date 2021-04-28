L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.46.

LHX opened at $207.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

