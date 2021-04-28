Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 145,572 shares.The stock last traded at $49.80 and had previously closed at $49.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

