Premier, Inc. (PINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

PINC stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

