Macatawa Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

