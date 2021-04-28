FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $211.89

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$211.89 and last traded at C$211.89, with a volume of 20164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$209.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSV. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.55. The company has a market cap of C$9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

