Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Trading Down 2.9%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.15. 8,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 784,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Guess' alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Guess’ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.